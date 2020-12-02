Davis recorded five solo tackles and defensed two passes in the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Davis' final numbers were perfectly acceptable for a cornerback from an IDP perspective, but he was repeatedly embarrassed by Tyreek Hill during the speedster's record-setting performance as well. Naturally, Hill has embarrassed more than his fair share of defenders thus far in his storied career, so Davis is far from alone in that regard. However, it's worth noting Hill's repeated success against him helped push the completion percentage allowed by Davis in primary coverage on the season over the 50.0 percent mark (51.8), which currently ranks as the highest mark of the corner's two-plus seasons. Additionally, the five touchdowns Davis has now surrendered leave him just one short of tying the career high he set in that category during the 2019 season.