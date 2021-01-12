Davis (groin) supplied nine tackles (eight solo) and defensed two passes in the Buccaneers' 31-23 wild-card win over Washington on Saturday night.

The third-year cornerback was able to battle through his groin issue to co-lead the team in tackles for the night alongside linebacker Lavonte David. The 24-year-old struggled at times in coverage this past season, but he also once again proved to be a sure tackler with 68 stops (52 solo) over 14 games. That skill was evident again Saturday night, and with Michael Thomas and a talented array of other offensive weapons on tap in next Sunday evening's divisional-round matchup versus the Saints, Davis could be in for another busy outing.