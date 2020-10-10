Davis recorded seven tackles (all solo), an interception and another pass breakup in the Buccaneers' 20-19 loss to the Bears on Thursday night.

It was a busy night for the third-year cornerback, who's been one of the Buccaneers' most consistent defensive players through the first five games. The tackle total qualified as a season-high figure for Davis, while his interception displayed both is athleticism and alertness, as it came off a tipped ball that initially hit the receiver's hands. The Auburn product has a career-high three picks already, and given the frequency with which he's been getting his hand on the ball (six pass breakups overall), he appears destined for a few more during the balance of the campaign.