Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Collects tackles before ejection
Davis tallied five tackles (all solo) in the Buccaneers' 31-24 loss to the Saints on Sunday before being ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Jared Cook with 5:05 remaining in the second quarter.
Davis appeared to be on his way to another fruitful IDP performance on the tackle front before getting the hook for his illegal hit. The second-year corner already has seven- and eight-tackle tallies this season, although he's rarely getting his hands on the ball -- through 18 career games, including five this season, Davis is still to record his first interception.
