Davis (hip) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts.
The sixth-year cornerback out of Auburn suffered a hip injury during the Buccaneers' Week 11 loss to the 49ers, but he was able to log a week of limited practice sessions and he's got a chance to play Sunday. If Davis were to miss Week 12, Zyon McCollum would likely get the start in Tampa Bay's secondary.
