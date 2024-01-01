Davis (concussion) has a chance to play Sunday against the Panthers, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Davis missed the team's Week 17 loss to the Saints, but he's trending in the right direction through the league's protocols to give him a chance to return in the regular-season finale. The Auburn product's ability to play in a pivotal game against Carolina would be good news for the Buccaneers, as a win would guarantee them the NFC South division and a spot in the playoffs.