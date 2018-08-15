Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Day-to-day with ankle injury
Davis didn't practice Tuesday due to an ankle injury, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie corner was spotted with his left ankle wrapped during the Buccaneers' morning session. While Laine reports that head coach Dirk Koetter subsequently confirmed Davis' injury was "nothing serious", the Auburn product could certainly be held out of a pair of forthcoming joint practices with the Titans on Wednesday and Thursday and perhaps make a return for Saturday night's preseason contest. More information on Davis' status should be available later in the week.
