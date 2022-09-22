Davis (hip) was listed as a limited participant on the Buccaneers' injury report Wednesday.
Davis appears to have picked up an unspecified hip issue at some point during his nine-tackle performance during last Sunday's 20-10 win over the Saints. The 25-year-old has had difficulties staying healthy in the past, as he has missed 14 regular-season games over the past four years. Davis also sat out seven weeks last season due to unrelated quadriceps and back injuries; so, it is possible that Tampa Bay's coaching staff is simply handling the staring cornerback with extra precaution approaching the team's Week 3 matchup against Green Bay.
