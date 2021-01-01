Davis (groin) is tagged as doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Atlanta.
Davis returned to practice in a limited fashion Friday after sitting out entirely Thursday, but he is not expected to play in the regular-season finale. According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, coach Bruce Arians has not completely closed the door on Davis playing, though the Bucs more likely than not to give the cornerback an extra week to heal in preparation for the postseason.
