Davis (toe) has drawn a questionable tag ahead of Monday's matchup with the Saints.

After logging a full practice session Thursday, Davis regressed to a limited workload to close out the week. It is unclear if he suffered a setback or if the Bucs are simply erring on the side of caution. More clarity on his status is unlikely to be gained until Sunday morning. With Jamel Dean (neck) already ruled out, Tampa could be stretched thin at cornerback if Davis cannot go.