Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Doesn't practice Monday
Davis didn't participate in Monday's practice after reaggravating his groin injury against the Bears in Week 4, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The fact that Davis wasn't able to get back on the field Monday after resting during the bye week hints at the relative severity of the injury. The rookie has been holding down the starting cornerback job opposite Brent Grimes since Vernon Hargreaves (shoulder) went on injured reserve, so the Buccaneers' already shaky secondary would be impacted if he ultimately wasn't able to suit up against the high-powered Falcons air attack in Week 6. Davis' status should be updated again with Wednesday's practice report.
