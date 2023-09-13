Davis (toe) did not participate at practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Bears.
It's unclear when he picked up the injury; Davis led Tampa Bay's corners in snaps in Week 1. The Buccaneers' Thursday and Friday injury reports should shed more light on whether he's in danger of missing any playing time.
