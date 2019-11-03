Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Done for day
Davis (hip) won't return to Sunday's game against Seattle, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Davis was forced out of the game in the first quarter, and his absence continues to be a huge blow to the secondary. Jamel Dean took over for Davis, and expect him to keep doing so barring injury.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Exits with injury•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Good to go Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Full practice despite shoulder•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Collects tackles before ejection•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Busy day on tackle front•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Active defensively in Week 2 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...