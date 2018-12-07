Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Doubtful for Week 14
Davis (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Davis was able to practice on a limited basis Thursday and Friday, but is trending towards sitting out Sunday's tilt against the Saints. With M.J. Stewart (foot) also nursing an injury, De'Vante Harris could be in line for an increased snap count Week 14.
