Davis (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Davis missed a trio of practices this week due to a shoulder injury, potentially positioning him for his first absence since Week 8. If the top cornerback can't go, Sam Darnold and top receiving target DJ Moore could have mores success moving the ball against Tampa Bay through the air. Meanwhile, Jamel Dean (toe) is listed as questionable but managed to practice in full Friday.