Davis (groin) is tagged as doubtful for Saturday's game against Detroit.
Davis was previously called a game-time decision by coach Bruce Arians, but his doubtful tag suggests that the cornerback won't be available for the Saturday contest. The designation is not surprising considering Davis' inability to practice at all this week. The absence will be Davis' first this season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Will be game-time decision•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Non-participant Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Out with groin injury•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Busy in forgettable afternoon•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Logs full workload in win•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Ready to play Sunday•