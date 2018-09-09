Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Draws Week 1 start
Davis will start in place of Brent Grimes (groin) opposite Vernon Hargreaves against the Saints in Week 1, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The rookie will be thrown right into the fire against Drew Brees and his talented pass-catching corps on the Superdome fast track. Davis impressed during training camp and preseason with the same physical style he flashed during his college days at Auburn, but it remains to be seen how he'll handle the ramp-up in intensity that the NFL regular season brings.
