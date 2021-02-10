Davis, who recorded five tackles (three solo) during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, finished the 2020 regular season with 68 tackles (52 solo), four interceptions and 18 defensed passes overall across 14 games.

The third-year cornerback finished the Buccaneers' championship win third in tackles, and he was part of a superb effort by the Buccaneers' secondary in limiting the damage caused by the Chiefs' elite air attack. Davis also enjoyed a career-best regular season, officially getting his hands on 18 passes overall while allowing just a pedestrian 53.7 percent completion rate in primary coverage. The Auburn product is slated to play out the final year of his rookie contract in 2021, but it wouldn't be surprising in the least if Davis is inked to a contract extension this offseason.