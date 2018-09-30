Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Exits game with groin injury
Davis is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears due to a groin injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Davis nursed a groin injury in practice throughout the week, and may have exacerbated the issue. Expect an update on the starting cornerback's health after Sunday's matchup if he is unable to return to the field.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Active in Week 4•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Records four tackles in Week 1 spot start•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Draws Week 1 start•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Shakes ankle injury•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Day-to-day with ankle injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....