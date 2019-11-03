Davis was forced out of Sunday's game against the Seahawks with a hip injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Davis was replaced at cornerback by rookie third-round pick Jamel Dean. The Buccaneers' secondary will take a major hit if Davis is unable to return and cover Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.

