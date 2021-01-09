Davis (groin) is expected to play on Saturday according to a source, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
After participating in full during Thursday's practice, Davis is looking hopeful to play in Saturday's wild-card matchup against Washington. After missing last week to continue to heal from his injury, the cornerback is likely to appear in the team's first postseason game.
