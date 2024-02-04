Davis tallied 52 tackles (40 solo), two interceptions and an additional seven defensed passes over 12 regular-season games in 2023, adding 11 tackles (10 solo) and two defensed passes in two postseason contests.

Davis was mostly effective when he was out there, but toe, hip and groin injuries, along with a concussion, limited him to the second-fewest games of his career. The veteran cornerback did allow a stingy 53.3 percent completion rate on the 60 attempts he faced in primary coverage, and his pair of picks actually qualified as the second most of his six-year career. Davis now heads into the final year of the three-year, $44.5 million contract he signed prior to the 2022 campaign, and it remains to be seen if the Buccaneers will be interested in discussing an extension this offseason.