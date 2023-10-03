Davis (toe) recorded four solo tackles and a defensed pass in the Buccaneers' 26-9 win over the Saints on Sunday.

The veteran cornerback made his return from a two-game absence due to the toe injury to turn in a solid performance over 61 snaps. Davis has gotten his hands on a pass in each of the two contests he's played thus far, and he'll now have a Week 5 bye for additional recovery ahead of a Week 6 home battle versus the Lions on Oct. 15.