Davis (hip) was listed as a full participant on the Buccaneers' injury report Wednesday.
Davis appears to be doing fine after exiting with a hip injury during Sunday's win over Atlanta. The 25-year-old recorded 20 tackles and two passes defended while playing every defensive snap over the first three weeks of the season, though he's been limited with separate shoulder and hip injuries in each of Tampa Bay's last two games. Davis will look to register another full performance during Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Questionable to return•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Good to go for Week 5•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Avoids serious injury•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Questionable to return•