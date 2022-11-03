Davis (hip) was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

Davis has been battling a hip injury over the last few weeks, but after missing his squad's Week 8 matchup against the Ravens, he appears on track to return Sunday against the Rams. His presence will be a welcome sight for this Buccaneers defense, as he's recorded four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble through six games in 2022.

