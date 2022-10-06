Davis (shoulder) was listed as a full participant on the Buccaneers' practice report Wednesday.
Davis was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Chiefs after picking up a stinger injury in the second half, though coach Todd Bowles said the starting cornerback did not sustain any major issue. The 25-year-old has tallied 23 tackles and two passes defended this season, and he should be ready to go for Week 5 against the Falcons.
