Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Full practice despite shoulder
Davis was listed on Wednesday's injury report with a shoulder issue but was also a full practice participant, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Davis logged 61 snaps on defense in the Week 8 loss to the Titans, and he apparently picked up a bit of a shoulder issue along the way. However, it wasn't serious enough to keep him from a full session as the team begins prep for a Week 9 interconference road battle versus a Seahawks team averaging 252.9 passing yards per contest.
