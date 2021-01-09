Davis (groin) is active for Sunday's game against Washington.
Davis missed the final two games of the regular season, but he'll tough it out for the first playoff game in his three-year career. Through 14 games this season, Davis produced 68 tackles, 18 pass breakups and four interceptions.
