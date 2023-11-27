Davis recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) and an interception in Sunday's 27-20 loss at Indianapolis.
His pick came in the middle of the second quarter when a Gardner Minshew pass intended for Josh Downs ended up way off the mark. Davis' tackle total was also a season high. He'll now look to build on his success in Week 13 versus the Panthers.
