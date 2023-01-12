Davis (shoulder) was a full participant during the Buccaneers' practice Thursday, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

Davis was sidelined for the final two games of the regular season due to a shoulder injury that first arose following Week 16. However, this shouldn't bother him heading into the playoffs, as Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said the 26-year-old is "good to go" for Monday's wild-card matchup against Dallas, per Dix. Expect Davis to reprise his role as the Buccaneers' top cornerback against the Cowboys' prolific scoring offense.