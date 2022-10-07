Davis (shoulder) practiced in full Friday and shed his game status designation ahead of Sunday's game versus Atlanta.
Davis was forced out of Tampa Bay's loss against Kansas City in Week 4 early with a stinger, but as expected, he will play this Sunday versus the Falcons. With Kyle Pitts (hamstring) out, Davis should expect to see a healthy dose of rookie receiver Drake London in Week 5.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Avoids serious injury•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Questionable to return•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Six tackles in Week 3 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Puts in full session Thursday•