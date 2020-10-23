Davis (knee) will play in Sunday's game versus the Raiders.
Davis has picked up a few different injuries this season but has played nearly every defensive snap, and a pair of limited practices this week won't keep him out of Sunday's cross-conference matchup. The Auburn product has been fantastic this season, allowing a 62.4 passer rating when targeted while often facing opponents' top receivers, and he's been solid for IDP purposes with 10 pass breakups and three picks.
