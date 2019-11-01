Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Good to go Sunday
Davis (shoulder) won't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Davis practiced fully all week and will start at cornerback. The 22-year-old has 31 tackles (29 solo) with six passes defensed and has yet to miss any of the Buccaneers' seven games this season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Full practice despite shoulder•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Collects tackles before ejection•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Busy day on tackle front•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Active defensively in Week 2 win•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Standing out early•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Could thrive in new scheme•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 9 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Start Smith
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including which...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 QB Preview: Sit Brissett
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 9, including...
-
Week 9 Waivers: Samuels a must-add
With the trade deadline done and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big one...