Davis (shoulder) won't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Davis practiced fully all week and will start at cornerback. The 22-year-old has 31 tackles (29 solo) with six passes defensed and has yet to miss any of the Buccaneers' seven games this season.

