Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Heading to Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers selected Davis in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 63rd overall.

Outside of running back, cornerback was one of the more pressing needs for the Buccaneers. Davis (6-foot-1, 203 pounds) has good length for a corner and is physical, but he's not necessarily a stellar athlete. He lacks the deep speed to make up for mistakes in coverage. Fortunately, he plays with good enough technique to where he doesn't get beat often. There's a strong chance Davis will push for a starting job as a rookie.