Davis (hip) recorded six tackles (five solo), including one for loss, during the Buccaneers' 16-13 win over the Rams in Week 9.

Davis' return from a two-game absence saw him tie with Sean Murphy-Bunting for second on the team in tackles. Despite his two absences, the fifth-year cornerback is now just two tackles short of tying the 39 he logged over 10 games last season, but he's still looking for his first interception of the 2022 campaign.