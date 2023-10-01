Davis (toe) is active ahead of Sunday's game against New Orleans, Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Tampa Bay will be getting their top corner back this Sunday after he missed the team's last two games with a toe injury. Davis recorded 65 total tackles, 12 pass deflections and one interception during the Buccaneers' 2022 campaign.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Designated as questionable•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Participates in full•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Ruled out Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Questionable for Week 3•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Back at practice, but limited•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Won't play vs. Chicago•