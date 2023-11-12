Davis (toe) will not play in Sunday's matchup with the Titans.
Davis seemingly aggravated a toe injury that caused him to miss two games earlier in the season, and he will now miss a third as a result. In his absence, Dee Delaney and Zyon McCollum are candidates to play corner opposite Jamel Dean.
