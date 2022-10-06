Davis (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Davis exited Sunday's game against Kansas City due to a stinger in his shoulder, but head coach Todd Bowles relayed that his No. 1 cornerback avoided a major injury. Although the 206-pounder downgraded from a full participant in Wednesday's practice to being limited in Thursday's session, it's likely a precautionary measure to ensure Davis is ready to go Sunday against the Falcons. If the 25-year-old is unable to gain medical clearance prior to kickoff, Sean Murphy-Bunting would be the expected beneficiary for playing time in Tampa Bay's secondary behind usual starter Jamel Dean.
