Davis (groin) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
After injuring his groin during Week 15's game against Atlanta, Davis missed the last two regular-season games and has been inconsistent in practicing since. The 24-year-old was able to battle through his injury in last week's wild-card win, and can hopefully do the same for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Saints.
