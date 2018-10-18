Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Limited in Wednesday's practice
Davis (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
The rookie cornerback was inactive for the Week 6 loss against the Falcons due to both groin and back injuries. Wednesday's official report listed only the latter issue, so it appears Davis may have healed sufficiently from his groin problem. Nevertheless, his status over the rest of the week will be closely monitored ahead of a Week 7 matchup against the Browns' capable passing attack.
