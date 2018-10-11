Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Limited participant Wednesday
Davis (groin) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Davis aggravated the groin injury during the Week 4 loss to the Bears and returns in a limited capacity following the bye week. The 21-year-old's availability for Sunday's game against the Falcons should come into focus with his participation or lack thereof at practice Thursday and Friday.
