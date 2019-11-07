Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Limited practice Wednesday
Davis (hip), who did not play against the Seahawks in Week 9 after injuring himself in pregame warmups, was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
Davis' presence was sorely missed against Russell Wilson and the top wideout duo of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, whose receptions accounted for 275 of the quarterback's 378 passing yards on the afternoon. The second-year cornerback would be particularly needed against the Cardinals' spread offense that tests the depth of opposing secondaries.
