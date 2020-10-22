Davis (knee) was held to limited participation during Thursday's practice session, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The third-year man out of Auburn has been playing at a Pro-Bowl level, albeit while hobbled by injury the past two weeks. Davis played 100 percent of the defensive snaps while nursing an abdomen injury during Sunday's blowout of the Packers, and he's popped up on the injury report with an issue of a different variety at midweek. So far this season, the 23-year-old has collected three interceptions and a mind-boggling 10 pass deflections through six games, all while holding opponents to a 62.4 passer rating.