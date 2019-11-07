Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Listed as DNP
Davis (hip) did not practice Thursday.
Davis practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, so Thursday's lack of participation is a tangible step backward. The starting cornerback was unable to suit up versus the Seahawks in Week 9, and he appears to be in danger of missing as second consecutive game. If Davis is unable to play against the Cardinals on Sunday, Jamel Dean will likely play an increased role on defense.
