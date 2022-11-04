Davis (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Davis was ruled out for Week 8 due to a lingering hip injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday despite logging full participation at each practice this week. If available, it's possible the fifth-year cornerback is limited, but his presence, in any capacity, would be a welcome sight for the Buccaneers defense.