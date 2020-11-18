Davis (knee) recorded three tackles (two solo) and defensed a pass in the Buccaneers' 46-23 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The third-year cornerback shook off the knee issue that he'd nursed during the week to play 47 out of a possible 48 snaps on defense and an additional 10 on special teams. Davis also got his hands on the ball on one occasion, pushing his pass breakups to 14 through 10 games, leaving him on pace to comfortably exceed last season's impressive 19 defensed passes.