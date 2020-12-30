Davis (groin) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Davis missed a trio of practices last week before being forced to sit out versus the Lions, so it's encouraging to see him now handling at least limited reps. The third-year pro was labeled a game-time decision Week 16, so as long as he avoids any setbacks he could have a solid shot at returning versus Atlanta on Sunday.
