Davis, a 2018 second-round pick, is making a strong impression with his physical play in training camp, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

Davis stands a stout 6-foot-1 and knows how to translate his size effectively to the field. The Auburn product got his hands on the ball plenty during his time with the Tigers, logging 29 pass breakups, four interceptions and three forced fumbles. He hasn't hesitated to bring the same aggressive mentality to his first NFL training camp, with his stellar play Saturday serving as a fitting example of what Davis has often demonstrated thus far this summer. The rookie broke up multiple passes while often playing the press coverage he specialized in during his college days, and due to the absence of Brent Grimes (undisclosed), he and fellow first-year corner have both had plenty of opportunities to face off against first team-wideouts Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Adam Humphries and Chris Godwin. While Grimes and Vernon Hargreaves appear to be entrenched as the top two options at the position, Davis appears to be making a strong case for a spot on specialty packages to open the season.