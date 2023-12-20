Davis (groin) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
Davis sat out of Sunday's win at Green Bay, but it now looks like he's on track to come back in Week 16. He figures to step back in as one of Tampa Bay's top cover corners Sunday, so he should line up against Calvin Ridley often.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Won't play at Green Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Unavailable for walkthrough•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Won't return Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Questionable to return•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Gets first interception of season•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Suiting up Week 12•