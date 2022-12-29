Davis (shoulder) is not practicing Thursday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Davis also sat out Wednesday's practice due to his shoulder injury. The top cornerback missed two games earlier this season due to a hip issue, and the extent of his participation Friday may be pivotal in determining his availability for Sunday's key divisional matchup against the Panthers.
